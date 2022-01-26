 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 26, 2022 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft

All eyes are on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Wednesday after the stock staged an impressive reversal following the company's fourth-quarter financial results last night.

Although the company guided for impressive growth, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link thinks there are better opportunities for growth investors.

"I know it's growing like a weed, but I can find companies that are actually poised to grow further, and their valuations are much less depressed," Link said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Link highlighted Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), which trades at about 17 times earnings and offers a 3% dividend yield.

Broadcom is not just a cloud play, she said. It's also a way to play artificial intelligence and data center. The company even has exposure to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Link added.

During Broadcom's most recent earnings report, the company announced a 14% increase of its dividend, a $10 billion buyback and raised guidance, she noted.

See Also: Looking At Broadcom's Recent Whale Trades

Link told CNBC that she also prefers International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) over Microsoft at current levels.  

"It was up 5% yesterday in a very, very challenging tape and I think it's because the company is kind of like in the early innings of what they said they were going to do in terms of the cloud transition," she said.

The stock trades at 13 times earnings with a 5% dividend yield, Link emphasized.

"I'm not dismissing Microsoft as a great company, I just think there's better value elsewhere."

AVGO, IBM Price Action: At time of publication, Broadcom was up 6.19% at $567.21, while IBM was down 0.30% at $135.69.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Existing Agreements Between Microsoft, Activision, Sony Point To 'Call Of Duty' Remaining Multiplatform (For Now)
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Expert Ratings For Microsoft
Neuberger Analyst Expects Strong Q4 Results For Apple, Amazon, Google: Why He Would Buy The Stocks 'Right Now'
Looking Into Microsoft's Return On Invested Capital
Why Microsoft Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Stephanie LinkEarnings Long Ideas News Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com