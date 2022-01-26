Why Stephanie Link Says These Two Growth Stocks Are A Better Bet Than Microsoft

All eyes are on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Wednesday after the stock staged an impressive reversal following the company's fourth-quarter financial results last night.

Although the company guided for impressive growth, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link thinks there are better opportunities for growth investors.

"I know it's growing like a weed, but I can find companies that are actually poised to grow further, and their valuations are much less depressed," Link said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Link highlighted Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), which trades at about 17 times earnings and offers a 3% dividend yield.

Broadcom is not just a cloud play, she said. It's also a way to play artificial intelligence and data center. The company even has exposure to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Link added.

During Broadcom's most recent earnings report, the company announced a 14% increase of its dividend, a $10 billion buyback and raised guidance, she noted.

See Also: Looking At Broadcom's Recent Whale Trades

Link told CNBC that she also prefers International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) over Microsoft at current levels.

"It was up 5% yesterday in a very, very challenging tape and I think it's because the company is kind of like in the early innings of what they said they were going to do in terms of the cloud transition," she said.

The stock trades at 13 times earnings with a 5% dividend yield, Link emphasized.

"I'm not dismissing Microsoft as a great company, I just think there's better value elsewhere."

AVGO, IBM Price Action: At time of publication, Broadcom was up 6.19% at $567.21, while IBM was down 0.30% at $135.69.