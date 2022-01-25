Here's Why Microsoft Shares Are Popping After Hours

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares traded lower in Tuesday's after-hours session, but reversed course during the evening's conference call.

Microsoft reported second-quarter earnings of $2.48 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.31. The company reported quarterly sales of $51.70 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $50.88 billion.

Microsoft's stock fell about 4% following the earnings print, likely because the company didn't issue any guidance. However, around 6:10 p.m. ET during the conference call, the stock popped after the company issued guidance:

Sees Q3 More Personal Computing Revenue of $14.15B-$14.45B

Sees Q3 Intelligent Cloud Revenue of $18.75B-$19.0B

Says Interest Income and Expense Should Offset Each Other in Q3

Microsoft shares were down nearly 4% to $277.30, but are up 3.3% to $298 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $224.22.

