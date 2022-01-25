Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Higher; General Electric Shares Slide

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 34,405.65 while the NASDAQ fell 1.19% to 13,690.05. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 4,384.81.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 72,958,690 cases with around 891,590 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 39,799,200 cases and 490,460 deaths, while Brazil reported over 24,134,940 COVID-19 cases with 623,410 deaths. In total, there were at least 355,957,770 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,624,630 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares gained 2% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI), up 18% and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) up 7%.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by 2.8%.

Top Headline

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Johnson & Johnson reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, up 14.5% Y/Y over the $1.86 posted a year ago and marginally ahead of the consensus of $2.12. Net sales increased 10.4% Y/Y to $24.8 billion, missing the consensus of $25.29 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects FY22 total sales of $100.3 billion – $101.8 billion, including $3 billion - $3.5 billion from COVID-19 Vaccine sales. It expects adjusted EPS of $10.40 - $10.60, higher than the consensus of $10.37.

Equities Trading UP

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares shot up 42% to $22.08 after the company unveiled topline data for momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic, anemic, and previously treated with an FDA-approved JAK inhibitor. The company also entered into a term loan agreement with Oxford Finance LLC to support the commercial preparation and potential launch of momelotinib.

Shares of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) got a boost, shooting 24% to $36.22. Standard General, Bally's largest shareholder, submitted proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bally's common stock not currently owned by the company at a price of $38 per share.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares were also up, gaining 10% to $2.4071 after reporting topline results from registration-enabling trial of cosibelimab in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Checkpoint Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $17 to $26.

Equities Trading DOWN

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares tumbled 7% to $90.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) were down 18% to $37.03. Aerojet Rocketdyne on Lockheed Transaction said, 'We believe it is highly likely that the FTC will vote to sue to block the transaction and expect they will make a decision before Jan. 27, 2022.'

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) was down, falling 12% to $3.7101. Clean Harbors and Vertex Energy mutually agreed to terminate planned acquisition of Vertex’s used motor oil collection and re-refining assets.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $84.94, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,848.90.

Silver traded up 0.2% Tuesday to $23.835 while copper rose 1% to $4.4545.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.71%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 1.02%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.73%. The German DAX rose 0.75%, French CAC 40 gained 0.74% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.22%.

The Ifo business climate indicator for Germany increased to 95.7 in January from a ten-month low level of 94.8 in December. Spanish producer price inflation rate increased to a new high of 35.9% year-over-year in December from a revised 32.2% a month ago.

Economics

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index surged 18.3% year-over-year in November.

The FHFA House Price Index rose 1.1% from a month ago for November.

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index fell to 113.8 in January from previous reading of 115.2

