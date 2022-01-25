 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:14am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $25.29 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.3% to $162.50 in after-hours trading.
  • IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. IBM shares gained 2.4% to $131.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.29 per share on revenue of $33.89 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares fell 0.1% to $52.89 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these insider selling in big stocks

  • Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Brown & Brown shares jumped 17.6% to $76.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares fell 0.1% to $296.10 in after-hours trading.

Also check out these big stocks which insiders are buying

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

