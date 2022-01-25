5 Stocks To Watch For January 25, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $25.29 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.3% to $162.50 in after-hours trading.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. IBM shares gained 2.4% to $131.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: IBM) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. IBM shares gained 2.4% to $131.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.29 per share on revenue of $33.89 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares fell 0.1% to $52.89 in after-hours trading.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Brown & Brown shares jumped 17.6% to $76.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $50.88 billion after the closing bell. Microsoft shares fell 0.1% to $296.10 in after-hours trading.

