 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UnitedHealth Q4 Earnings Beat Street View, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 6:53am   Comments
Share:
UnitedHealth Q4 Earnings Beat Street View, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) reported Q4 revenues of $73.7 billion, up 12.6% Y/Y and beating the consensus of $72.75 billion, led by continued broad-based growth across the enterprise.

  • Adjusted EPS of $4.48 surpassed the consensus of $4.31.
  • The company generated an FY21 operational cash flow of $22.3 billion or 1.3x net income.
  • The FY21 medical care ratio was 82.6% compared to 79.1% a year ago, increasing due to higher COVID-19 costs and the repeal of the health insurance tax.
  • Days claims payable of 46.8 days compared to 47.8 days at year-end 2020.
  • FY21 operating cost ratio of 14.8% decreased from 16.2% in 2020 due to the repeal of the health insurance tax, COVID-19 effects, and productivity advances, offset by business mix and investments.
  • UnitedHealthcare segment Q4 revenues grew 12% to $56.4 billion compared to last year, with operating earnings of $2.1 billion compared to $396 million last year.
  • Optum segment sales were up 14.5% to $41.1 billion, and operating earnings rose 9.6% to $3.4 billion.
  • Optum Health served 100 million people at year-end 2021, compared to 98 million a year ago. Revenue per consumer served for FY21 increased 33%.
  • Guidance: UnitedHealth affirmed the 2022 growth and performance objectives, including revenues of $317 billion - $320 billion (compared to consensus of $317.27 billion) and cash flows from operations of $23 billion - $24 billion. 
  • The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $21.10 - $21.60 (vs. consensus of $21.65). 
  • Price Action: UNH shares traded higher by 1.09% at $466.00 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNH)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Earnings In Focus
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Earnings Outlook For UnitedHealth Group
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Whale Trades
What Are Whales Doing With UnitedHealth Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com