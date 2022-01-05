Earnings Scheduled For January 5, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $474.63 million.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $265.44 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.93 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $189.40 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

