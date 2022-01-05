 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 5, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 4:20am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 5, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $474.63 million.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $265.44 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $42.93 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $189.40 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LNDC + RELL)

Earnings Outlook For Landec
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: Richardson Electronics
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; Terminix Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 200 Points; MIND Technology Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com