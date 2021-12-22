Mid-Afternoon Market Update: CalAmp Drops After Q3 Results; Red Cat Holdings Shares Surge

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.51% to 35,674.84 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 15,422.40. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.60% to 4,677.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY), up 16% and Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) up 9%.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares rose by just 0.2%.

Top Headline

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

CarMax reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 64.5% year-on-year, to $8.53 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $7.53 billion. EPS of $1.63 improved 14.8% from $1.42 a year ago. EPS for the current year’s quarter included a one-time benefit of $0.10 related to settlement proceeds in a class-action lawsuit. Analysts had expected the company to report EPS of $1.44.

Equities Trading UP

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares shot up 21% to $2.21 after the company announced it was awarded a multiple award blanket purchase agreement by the United States Customs and Border Protection worth up to $90 million over five years.

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) got a boost, shooting 15% to $3.21. Spartan Capital initiated coverage of Salem Media Group with a Buy and $6 price target.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares were also up, gaining 43% to $1.59 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $6 price target.

Equities Trading DOWN

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares tumbled 89% to $9.26 after the company reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Both ENIGMA 2 and KRYPTOS studies met their histologic co-primary endpoints but did not achieve statistical significance on the patient-reported symptomatic co-primary endpoints.

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) were down 25% to $7.44 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter. Craig-Hallum downgraded CalAmp from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) was down, falling 25% to $6.88 after the company priced 3.6 million shares at $7 per share to raise $24.9 million in a secondary public offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.9% to $72.45, while gold traded up 0.8% to $1,802.30.

Silver traded up 1.2% Wednesday to $22.795 while copper rose 1% to $4.3890.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.92%, the Spanish Ibex Index surged 0.85% and the German DAX 40 gained 0.95%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.61%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.24% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.66%.

The British economy grew 1.1% on quarter during the three months to September. Business investment in the UK dropped 2.5% quarter-over-quarter during the July-September period, while current account deficit widened to GBP 24.4 billion in the third quarter. Spain's producer price inflation increased to an all-time high of 33.1% year-over-year in November.

Economics

The US economy expanded by an annualized rate of 2.3% on quarter in the third quarter.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to 0.37 in November versus a three-month high level of 0.75 in October.

Corporate profits increased 3.4% to a new record high of $2.52 trillion in the third quarter.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index climbed to 115.8 in December from revised reading of 111.9 in the earlier month.

Existing home sales in the US rose 1.9% to an annual rate of 6.46 million in November.

US domestic oil stockpiles dropped for the fourth straight week by 4.715 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

