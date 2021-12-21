 Skip to main content

Blade Air Mobility Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight: What Investors Should Know
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2021 11:57am   Comments
Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE) will be featured on "Mad Money" Tuesday night with Jim Cramer. The company announced its fiscal fourth-quarter financial results before the market opened on Monday.

Blade reported quarterly revenue of $20.3 million, representing an increase of 144% year-over-year and an increase of 28% over the same quarter in 2019.

The company ended the quarter with $305 million in cash and short-term investments, which Blade says it will use to support enhanced acquisition strategies and new route expansion.

See Also: Cathie Wood Continues Buying Spree In This Chinese Tesla Rival

"This could be big," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC. He is set to interview Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal at 6 p.m. EST.

Also of note, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood has made multiple purchases of Blade stock for her ETFs since the company went public. Following Blade's quarterly results, Wood bought about 35,000 shares for theARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

BLDE Price Action: Blade has traded as high as $11.99 and as low as $6.41 since it went public via SPAC in May.

The stock was up 3.22% at $9.24 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Blade.

