Cathie Wood Continues Buying Spree In This Chinese Tesla Rival

byRachit Vats
December 21, 2021 1:04 am
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday further raised its exposure in the U.S listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPENG), continuing its buying spree in the company that aims to rival Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Ark Invest bought 31,178 shares — estimated to be worth $1.2 million — in the Guangzhou, China-based Xpeng.

Xpeng’s shares closed 5.67% lower at $39.44 a share on Monday and are down 17% over the past month. 

Xpeng and other Chinese peer stocks such as Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) have been under pressure lately amid DiDi Global Inc's (NYSE:DIDI) plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Xpeng’s homegrown Shanghai, China-based rival Nio on Saturday revealed a new sedan that would compete with Tesla’s Model 3. 

Xpeng delivered more electric vehicles than Nio and Li Auto in November. The company has said it aims to sell half of its electric vehicles outside of China. 

The maker of electric sedans and SUVs already sells electric vehicles in Norway and plans to ramp up investments overseas next year, including in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

ARKQ held 608,120 shares — worth $25.4 million in Xpeng, prior to Monday’s trade.

See Also: Is Tesla Stock In For A Pullback Or Will It Continue Its Way Up In Near-Term? It's Robot Vs. Cathie Wood On This One

Tesla is the only other all-electric company in which Ark Invest has exposure. The investment firm counts Tesla as its largest holding and owns shares worth billions in the company via its exchange-traded funds.

Photo: Courtesy of Xpeng

Related Articles

Is Tesla Stock In For A Pullback Or Will It Continue Its Way Up In Near-Term? It's Robot Vs. Cathie Wood On This One

Is Tesla Stock In For A Pullback Or Will It Continue Its Way Up In Near-Term? It's Robot Vs. Cathie Wood On This One

It's Cathie Wood vs. artificial intelligence when it comes to the stance on Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) near-term performance, with one seeing it as a time to book profit in the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company’s stock read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $4.3M In This Chinese Tesla Rival

Popular investment management firm Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, on Tuesday, bought more shares in the U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) on the dip. read more
Nvidia On Top, Tesla And These Are Other Top 10 Companies In Ark's New Transparency ETF

Nvidia On Top, Tesla And These Are Other Top 10 Companies In Ark's New Transparency ETF

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and chip maker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) are among the top ten companies that are part of popular investor Cathie Wood’s  Ark Transparency ETF read more
Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Blade Air Mobility Stock

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Blade Air Mobility Stock

Closely-followed investor Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest snapped up more shares in Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ: BLDE), a provider of luxury on-demand private helicopter and seaplane services, on Tuesday. read more