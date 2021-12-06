 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Week's Earnings Repertoire
IAM Newswire  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
December 06, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
This Week's Earnings Repertoire

Last week ended with the Omicron Covid variant casting a shadow over the joy revolving around the upcoming holidays. This week, Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), and GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) will show how they are weathering global challenges that even got the big ones tripped up.

1. Stitch Fix

The online apparel specialist's shares have been having a hard time this year, which means the bar is set low for its Tuesday report. Back in September, management expected sales growth to slow to as low as 15% in the new fiscal year, compared to last year's 23%. Although that slowdown might be temporary, Wall Street is worried about the impact of slowing growth, rising competition, and pressured margins due to supply chain disruptions and inflationary costs.

Adding direct shopping offerings is expected to help the subscription-based apparel delivery service business unlock a much bigger addressable market. But as it faces off well-established rivals, Stitch Fix has fewer competitive advantages.

Everyone's eyes will be on the engagement metrics such as average spending will help show whether Stitch Fix is succeeding in reaccelerating sales growth. But investors are doubting the business' capability to recapture that 20% sales growth momentum, let alone go beyond it.

2. GameStop

After the bell on Wednesday, GameStop has a lot to prove as management is yet to show the real turnaround plan. The reinvigorated video game retailer classified by CNBC's Jim Cramer as the "king of the meme stocks" is expected to report sales at $1.2 billion that resulted in a loss of 52 cents. The only thing certain is that the stock will move as investors are used to a wild ride with this stock that kicked off the year reaching for the stars, only to go on to shed nearly half of its value throughout the year.

3.  Costco's inventory wins

Investors are expecting the warehouse retailer to report growth of 13% YoY that translates to sales of $49 billion. Expectations are high for the world's second-biggest retailer when it reports its earnings on Thursday afternoon as its biggest competitor, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), recently revealed strong sales growth as it succeeded to overcome supply and inventory challenges that have tripped up smaller peers. Costco likely handled these issues as it licenses its own shipping fleet earlier this year.

Moreover, any gains in renewal rate, as well as online and physical customer traffic, could lay the groundwork for higher membership fees that power most of Costco's annual earnings.

4. Lululemon's holiday outlook

After upgrading its 2021 outlook in its previous two earnings reports, Lululemon is expected to provide the third upgrade on Thursday. Annual sales guidance is currently at $6.3 billion which is a significant increase from $4.4 billion before the pandemic struck.

To further improve, Lululemon needs to show it can keep up the momentum on pricing after profitability soared to new highs. For the last reported quarter, gross profit margin made 58% of sales with operating profit being over 20% of revenue. This year's stock rally is greatly owed to that success fueled by strong demand for its athleisure products but inflationary pressures threaten to spoil that "picture perfect" trend.

However, even if this is the case, growth avenues such as new geographies and new demographics likes menswear and outerwear can help Lululemon overcome those short-term constraints that will ease over the next few quarters. All in all, the retailer has plenty of room to run.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure. IAM Newswire does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com

The post This Week's Earnings Repertoire appeared first on IAM Newswire.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (COST + GME)

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Pioneer Power, NuZee Remain At The Top, Grab Rejoins The Leaderboard
Michigan Cannabis Co Touted 'Kirkland Of Cannabis' Launches New Product To Raise Money For Underserved Communities
Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value
This Ryan Cohen-Linked Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In GameStop Or AMC?
Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Commodities Retail Sales Global Markets Tech Media