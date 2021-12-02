Asana: Q3 Earnings Insights

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Asana beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $41,432,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 15.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.27 -0.26 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.21 -0.22 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 82.39M 70.14M 62.68M 54.14M Revenue Actual 89.48M 76.67M 68.37M 58.91M

