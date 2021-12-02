 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asana: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
Asana: Q3 Earnings Insights

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Asana beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $41,432,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 15.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asana's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.27 -0.26 -0.37
EPS Actual -0.23 -0.21 -0.22 -0.34
Revenue Estimate 82.39M 70.14M 62.68M 54.14M
Revenue Actual 89.48M 76.67M 68.37M 58.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ASAN)

Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Asana
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Asana Whale Trades For November 29
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings