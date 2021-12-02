Asana: Q3 Earnings Insights
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Asana beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $41,432,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 15.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Asana's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.27
|-0.26
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.22
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|82.39M
|70.14M
|62.68M
|54.14M
|Revenue Actual
|89.48M
|76.67M
|68.37M
|58.91M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings