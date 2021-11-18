 Skip to main content

Thursday's Market Minute: Retailers on A Roll
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga's in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.
November 18, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Thursday's Market Minute: Retailers on A Roll

Department store retailers Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and Macy’s (NYSE: M) reported stellar earnings this morning before markets opened, revealing confident consumer shopping habits in the third quarter. Three months of strong retail sales reports reinforce this. As reported on Tuesday, October’s headline number grew by 1.7%, beating the 1.0% consensus, and continues a trend of better-than-expected sales since August. This bodes well for the big retailers at least ahead of the shopping season – which we’ll see reflected in their 4Q earnings – as ongoing supply chain disruptions weigh more heavily on smaller companies.

Cowen analysts also say the retail sector is “primed for a robust holiday,” with mid-November retail sales currently running four standard deviations above long-term trends. Macy’s and Target (NYSE: TGT) – which reported strong 3Q sales on Wednesday – are among the firm’s top picks for earnings revisions as “holiday season share gainers.” The analysts say this holiday season could be the strongest in 20 years but have reservations for next year as port delays and inventory levels normalize while supply chain inflation and labor costs rise. Shares of both KSS and M are higher in premarket trading after both companies beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines and raised guidance.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

