Recap: Texas Roadhouse Q3 Earnings
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Texas Roadhouse missed their estimated earnings by 8.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $237,758,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 6.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Roadhouse's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.57
|0.49
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|0.91
|0.28
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|855.56M
|740.05M
|679.08M
|614.57M
|Revenue Actual
|898.79M
|800.63M
|637.99M
|631.18M
