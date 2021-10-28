Recap: Texas Roadhouse Q3 Earnings

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Texas Roadhouse missed their estimated earnings by 8.54%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.82, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $237,758,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 6.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Roadhouse's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.57 0.49 0.18 EPS Actual 1.08 0.91 0.28 0.42 Revenue Estimate 855.56M 740.05M 679.08M 614.57M Revenue Actual 898.79M 800.63M 637.99M 631.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.