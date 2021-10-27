Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Silicon Laboratories Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 35,648.39 while the NASDAQ rose 0.32% to 15,283.97. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.03% to 4,573.51.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,497,710 cases with around 759,930 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,215,650 cases and 455,680 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,748,980 COVID-19 cases with 606,290 deaths. In total, there were at least 245,403,800 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,981,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares gained by 0.8% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT), up 6% and Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) up 5%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 1.5%.

Top Headline

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Coca-Cola reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.58 per share. The company’s sales came in at $10.00 billion, versus expectations of $9.75 billion.

Equities Trading UP

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares shot up 143% to $5.25. AgriFORCE Growing Systems reported binding LOI to acquire a European

agriculture/horticulture and AgTech consulting firm for $29 million.

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) got a boost, shooting 21% to $210.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares were also up, gaining 15% to $178.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares tumbled 74% to $14.96 after the company shared an update. Cortexyme reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial. The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.

Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) were down 54% to $4.0050. After flopping a test in COVID-19 earlier this year, Angion Biomedica’s lead candidate drug has hit a setback again, this time in kidney transplant patients. Angion and partner Vifor Pharma's ANG-3777 failed to beat placebo in terms of improving eGFR, a measure of kidney function, in patients who received a deceased donor kidney transplant and were at high risk of developing delayed graft function.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) was down, falling 28% to $3.64 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.7% to $83.24, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,792.90.

Silver traded up 0.3% Wednesday to $24.165 while copper fell 2% to $4.3975.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.42%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.35% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.36%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.29%, French CAC 40 fell 0.23% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.71%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone climbed 4.1% year-over-year in September. Industrial producer prices in the France’s domestic market rose 1.7% from a month ago in September, while consumer confidence declined to 99 in October from a revised level of 101 in September.

Import prices in Germany rose 17.7% year-over-year in September, while GfK consumer climate indicator rose to 0.9 heading into November.

Economics

US durable goods orders fell 0.4% for September.

The US goods trade deficit widened to $96.25 billion in September.

US wholesale inventories increased 1.1% to $739.5 billion for September.

US crude oil inventories climbed 4.267 million barrels in the week ending October 22, following a 0.431 million drop in the prior period, the Energy Information Administration said.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here