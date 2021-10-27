 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Coca-Cola Tops Q3 Views

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Coca-Cola Tops Q3 Views

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.16% to 35,814.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 15,271.98. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.12% to 4,580.19.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,497,710 cases with around 759,930 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,215,650 cases and 455,680 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,748,980 COVID-19 cases with 606,290 deaths. In total, there were at least 245,403,800 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,981,390 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares gained by 1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), up 13% and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) up 6%.

In trading on Wednesday, energy shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Coca-Cola reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $0.58 per share. The company’s sales came in at $10.00 billion, versus expectations of $9.75 billion.

Equities Trading UP

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares shot up 63% to $3.52. AgriFORCE Growing Systems reported binding LOI to acquire a European agriculture/horticulture and agtech consulting firm for $29 million.

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) got a boost, shooting 21% to $210.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) shares were also up, gaining 14% to $36.74 after the company reported a partnership with Bill.com to power new innovative commercial card products for financial institution customers.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares tumbled 73% to $15.71 after the company shared an update. Cortexyme reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial. The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.

Shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) were down 57% to $0.9549 after jumping 225% on Tuesday.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) was down, falling 56% to $4.1601. Inspira Technologies shares jumped over 300% on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $83.63, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,787.90.

Silver traded down 0.3% Wednesday to $24.02 while copper fell 1.4% to $4.4230.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.4% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.3%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, French CAC 40 fell 0.3% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.3%.

Loans to households in the Eurozone climbed 4.1% year-over-year in September. Industrial producer prices in the France’s domestic market rose 1.7% from a month ago in September, while consumer confidence declined to 99 in October from a revised level of 101 in September.

Import prices in Germany rose 17.7% year-over-year in September, while GfK consumer climate indicator rose to 0.9 heading into November.

Economics

US durable goods orders fell 0.4% for September.

The US goods trade deficit widened to $96.25 billion in September.

US wholesale inventories increased 1.1% to $739.5 billion for September.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIMI + AGRI)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm, with Global Operations and 2020 Annual Revenues of US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS Based)
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Agricultural Technology Companies Are Finding Themselves in a Global Race to Develop and Acquire New Intellectual Property
AgriFORCE Launches New Video Showcasing its Mission to Help Give the World Plant-Based Products that Are Clean, Green, and Better
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com