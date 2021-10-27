 Skip to main content

Boston Scientific Q3 Earnings Comes Inline With Wall Street Expectations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 9:17am   Comments
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSXgenerated net sales of $2.93 billion in Q3 of 2021, almost in line with the Wall Street estimate of $2.97 billion.
  • Sales increased 10.3% Y/Y on a reported basis and 10.6% on an organic basis, lower than the Company's guidance of 12% - 14%.
  • The Company achieved adjusted EPS of $0.41, slightly ahead of the consensus of $0.40, in line with guidance of $0.39 - $0.41.
  • Revenues from MedSurg increased 11.2% to $917 million (9.4% organic), Rhythm and Neuro increased 8.2% to $819 million (1.5% organic), and Cardiovascular segment generated $1.19 billion, +19.4% (18.5% organic).
  • The gross margin expanded from 67.3% to 69.3%. It posted an operating income of $387 million, compared to an operating loss of $(205) million a year ago.
  • FY21 Guidance: Boston Scientific sees adjusted EPS of $1.60 - $1.62 (consensus of $1.61), compared to the earlier outlook of $1.58-$1.62.
  • It estimates revenue growth of approximately 19% - 20% on a reported basis and 18% - 19% organically, compared to earlier guidance of 21% - 22% and 19% - 20%, respectively.
  • For Q4, BSX expects an adjusted EPS of $0.43 - $0.45.
  • Price Action: BSX shares are down 0.27% at $44.20 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

