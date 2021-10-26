Boyd Gaming: Q3 Earnings Insights
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Boyd Gaming beat their estimated earnings by 4.0%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $190,822,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 2.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.44
|0.39
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|0.93
|0.46
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|790.35M
|673.13M
|632.26M
|568.13M
|Revenue Actual
|893.60M
|753.31M
|635.87M
|652.24M
