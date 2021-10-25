Recap: Alliance Resource Q3 Earnings
Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alliance Resource beat their estimated earnings by 22.22%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $59,788,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alliance Resource's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.23
|0.08
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.19
|0.27
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|372.70M
|353.40M
|363.60M
|357.65M
|Revenue Actual
|362.44M
|318.62M
|366.51M
|355.65M
