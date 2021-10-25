Recap: Alliance Resource Q3 Earnings

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alliance Resource beat their estimated earnings by 22.22%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $59,788,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alliance Resource's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.23 0.08 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.34 0.19 0.27 0.21 Revenue Estimate 372.70M 353.40M 363.60M 357.65M Revenue Actual 362.44M 318.62M 366.51M 355.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.