Cramer Looks At Stocks To Buy Heading Into Q3 Earnings Season

Ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday but still recorded weekly gains. Some major companies are scheduled to report results this week, and CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer shared some stocks to watch.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is a “proxy for foreign industrial growth,” Cramer said.

The company’s earnings call is scheduled for Tuesday.

Wednesday

BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) is a huge asset gatherer and is likely to report stellar results, he said. “BlackRock is what I call a sainted stock. If you are itching to buy something for a trade, this is the one,” Cramer said.

Although Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) has been talking every day, some people will still be surprised at how bullish they are, the "Mad Money" host said.

Thursday

Cramer expects Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) to outperform expectations because of people being homebound due to the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s (NASDAQ: WBA) stock has long been under pressure. Any positive news could lend upside, Cramer said, but added that he couldn’t imagine what that news could be.

Friday

The markets await some answers from J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) regarding the shortage in trucking drivers, the CNBC host said.