Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Brooks Automation Divests Semiconductor Business For $3B
Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.42% to 34,093.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.86% to 14,763.93. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.54% to 4,364.65.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,088,400 cases with around 673,760 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,478,410 cases and 445,130 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,239,780 COVID-19 cases with 590,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 228,595,280 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,692,920 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Utilities shares slipped by just 0.04% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE: ELP), up 3% and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) up 2%.
In trading on Monday, energy shares tumbled 3%.
Top Headline
Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. has agreed to acquire Brooks Automation Inc's (NASDAQ: BRKS) Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The transaction is likely to close in the first half of CY22
Equities Trading UP
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) shares shot up 168% to $7.51.
Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) got a boost, shooting 35% to $7.94 after the company disclosed Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $6.61.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares tumbled 19% to $18.46 after the company reported final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 data with plinabulin/docetaxel combination versus docetaxel alone at the ESMO 2021 event.
Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) were down 20% to $14.12. Helbiz shares jumped around 97% on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) was down, falling 15% to $14.94. JP Morgan downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $49 price target. The FDA recently placed a clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide development program.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 1.9% to $4.1725, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,759.40.
Silver traded up 0.6% Monday to $22.48 while copper fell 1.7% to $4.1725.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.8%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.8% and the German DAX 30 dropped 2.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.5%, French CAC 40 declined 1.9% and Italy’s FTSE MIB tumbled 2.3%.
German producer prices increased 12.0% year-over-year in August following a 10.4% growth in the prior month. Spanish trade deficit widened to EUR 1.60 billion in July, compared to EUR 0.31 billion in the year-ago month.
Economics
The NAHB housing market index rose to 76 in September from 75 in August.
The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update Markets