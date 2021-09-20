 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Brooks Automation Divests Semiconductor Business For $3B

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Brooks Automation Divests Semiconductor Business For $3B

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.42% to 34,093.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.86% to 14,763.93. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.54% to 4,364.65.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,088,400 cases with around 673,760 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,478,410 cases and 445,130 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,239,780 COVID-19 cases with 590,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 228,595,280 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,692,920 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares slipped by just 0.04% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL (NYSE: ELP), up 3% and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) up 2%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares tumbled 3%.

Top Headline

Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. has agreed to acquire Brooks Automation Inc's (NASDAQ: BRKS) Semiconductor Solutions Group business in a transaction valued at $3 billion. The transaction is likely to close in the first half of CY22

Equities Trading UP

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) shares shot up 168% to $7.51.

Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) got a boost, shooting 35% to $7.94 after the company disclosed Phase 2 data of its monoclonal antibody in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares were also up, gaining 17% to $6.61.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares tumbled 19% to $18.46 after the company reported final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 data with plinabulin/docetaxel combination versus docetaxel alone at the ESMO 2021 event.

Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) were down 20% to $14.12. Helbiz shares jumped around 97% on Friday after the company announced its media unit has entered into an agreement with FOX Networks to broadcast the Italian Serie B championship across the USA and the Caribbean.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) was down, falling 15% to $14.94. JP Morgan downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $49 price target. The FDA recently placed a clinical hold on the company’s rusfertide development program.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.9% to $4.1725, while gold traded up 0.5% to $1,759.40.

Silver traded up 0.6% Monday to $22.48 while copper fell 1.7% to $4.1725.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.8%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.8% and the German DAX 30 dropped 2.1%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.5%, French CAC 40 declined 1.9% and Italy’s FTSE MIB tumbled 2.3%.

German producer prices increased 12.0% year-over-year in August following a 10.4% growth in the prior month. Spanish trade deficit widened to EUR 1.60 billion in July, compared to EUR 0.31 billion in the year-ago month.

Economics

The NAHB housing market index rose to 76 in September from 75 in August.

The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRKS + BYSI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Brooks Automation's Divests Semiconductor Business To PE Firm For $3B
BeyondSpring Presents New Plinabulin Data At ESMO Congress
BeyondSpring: Q2 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com