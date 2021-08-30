 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $227.19 million.
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
  • Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.03 per share.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.52 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $990.96 million.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $602.66 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.63 million.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $172.30 million.

