Agilent Stock Trading At 52-Week High As Analysts Beef Up Target Price After Q3 Earnings
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: Areported third-quarter revenue of $1.59 billion, +26% and up 21% on a core basis, slightly beating the consensus of $1.54 billion.

  • During the third quarter, revenues for the diagnostic and genomics group (DGG) rose 44% to $346 million. Core revenues for DGG rose 37%.
  • Agilent's life sciences and applied markets group (LSAG) saw a 22% Y/Y revenue increase to $680 million. Core revenues for LSAG rose 18% Y/Y.
  • Q3 revenues for Agilent's CrossLab Group (ACG) rose 21% Y/Y to $560 million, while core revenues for the group rose 15%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.10 surpassed the analysts' average estimate of $.99 per share.
  • Agilent ended Q2 with $1.43 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
  • FY21 guidance: Agilent now expects revenues of $6.29 billion - $6.32 billion (consensus $6.22 billion) compared to its previous guidance of $6.15 billion - $6.21 billion. 
  • The firm now expects adjusted EPS of $4.28 - $4.31 versus an estimate of $4.14.
  • Agilent said it expects fourth-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion - $1.66 billion (consensus of $1.61 billion).
  • It expects Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.15 - $1.18, compared to the Wall Street estimate of $1.11.
  • Analyst Reactions:
  • Keybanc increased the Price Target to $195 with an Overweight rating.
  • SVB Leerink raised the stock Price Target to $170 with an Outperform rating.
  • Wells Fargo raised Price Target to $180 and kept an Overweight rating.
  • Stifel maintained a Hold rating and lifted Price Target to $162.
  • Baird maintained an Outperform and hiked Price Target to $170.
  • Jefferies kept Buy on Agilent with Price Target increased to $185.
  • Price Action: A stock is up 1.44% at $163.13 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

