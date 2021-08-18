Agilent Stock Trading At 52-Week High As Analysts Beef Up Target Price After Q3 Earnings
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.59 billion, +26% and up 21% on a core basis, slightly beating the consensus of $1.54 billion.
- During the third quarter, revenues for the diagnostic and genomics group (DGG) rose 44% to $346 million. Core revenues for DGG rose 37%.
- Agilent's life sciences and applied markets group (LSAG) saw a 22% Y/Y revenue increase to $680 million. Core revenues for LSAG rose 18% Y/Y.
- Q3 revenues for Agilent's CrossLab Group (ACG) rose 21% Y/Y to $560 million, while core revenues for the group rose 15%.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.10 surpassed the analysts' average estimate of $.99 per share.
- Agilent ended Q2 with $1.43 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
- FY21 guidance: Agilent now expects revenues of $6.29 billion - $6.32 billion (consensus $6.22 billion) compared to its previous guidance of $6.15 billion - $6.21 billion.
- The firm now expects adjusted EPS of $4.28 - $4.31 versus an estimate of $4.14.
- Agilent said it expects fourth-quarter revenues of $1.63 billion - $1.66 billion (consensus of $1.61 billion).
- It expects Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.15 - $1.18, compared to the Wall Street estimate of $1.11.
- Analyst Reactions:
- Keybanc increased the Price Target to $195 with an Overweight rating.
- SVB Leerink raised the stock Price Target to $170 with an Outperform rating.
- Wells Fargo raised Price Target to $180 and kept an Overweight rating.
- Stifel maintained a Hold rating and lifted Price Target to $162.
- Baird maintained an Outperform and hiked Price Target to $170.
- Jefferies kept Buy on Agilent with Price Target increased to $185.
- Price Action: A stock is up 1.44% at $163.13 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
