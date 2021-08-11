Recap: Royalty Pharma Q2 Earnings

Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) rose 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.26% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $555,000,000 higher by 8.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $483,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Royalty Pharma raised FY21 adjusted cash receipts guidance from $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion to $2.08 billion-$2.12 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ugq8pgmi

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.23

52-week low: $34.80

Price action over last quarter: down 6.85%

Company Description

Royalty Pharma PLC is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's portfolio consists of royalties on more than 45 marketed therapies and four development-stage product candidates. The therapies in portfolio address therapeutic areas such as rare diseases, oncology, neurology, HIV, cardiology and diabetes, and are delivered to patients across both primary and specialty care settings.