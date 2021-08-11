 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Royalty Pharma Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) rose 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.26% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $555,000,000 higher by 8.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $483,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Royalty Pharma raised FY21 adjusted cash receipts guidance from $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion to $2.08 billion-$2.12 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ugq8pgmi

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $53.23

52-week low: $34.80

Price action over last quarter: down 6.85%

Company Description

Royalty Pharma PLC is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The company's portfolio consists of royalties on more than 45 marketed therapies and four development-stage product candidates. The therapies in portfolio address therapeutic areas such as rare diseases, oncology, neurology, HIV, cardiology and diabetes, and are delivered to patients across both primary and specialty care settings.

 

Related Articles (RPRX)

Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
Royalty Pharma Insights: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com