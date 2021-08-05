Cardinal Health Stock Loses 14% As Q4 Earnings Disappoint; Expects COVID-19 Tailwinds To Impact FY22
- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings today that were only two-thirds of what The Street expected.
- The Company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.77, behind analysts' estimate of $1.20.
- The health care services company's stock was down 13% in morning trading.
- Q4 sales increased 16% Y/Y to $42.6 billion, beating the consensus of $40.43 billion.
- A $197 million COVID-19-related inventory reserve adversely affected the operating earnings by around $300 million, helping to swing the Company's Medical segment to a $63 million Q4 loss compared with profits of $120 million a year ago.
- Medical segment revenue increased 23% to $4.2 billion.
- State and local opioid lawsuits resulted in $149 million in pre-tax charges in Q4.
- The Pharmaceutical segment's profit was about the same year-over-year, at $358 million. Sales grew 15% to $38.3 billion.
- "We're disappointed with our fourth-quarter results. Throughout the past year, we have been taking action to drive performance, and we will continue to move forward with urgency," Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann said in a news release.
- Outlook: For FY222, the Company predicts the pandemic will create a $200 million tailwind for adjusted EPS, indicated at $5.60–5.90.
- B of A Securities has downgraded Cardinal Health from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $69 to $56.
- Price Action: CAH shares closed down 14.20% at $50.57 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for CAH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Underperform
|May 2021
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Mar 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for CAH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga