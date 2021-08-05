 Skip to main content

Cardinal Health Stock Loses 14% As Q4 Earnings Disappoint; Expects COVID-19 Tailwinds To Impact FY22
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
  • Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAHreported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings today that were only two-thirds of what The Street expected.
  • The Company posted an adjusted EPS of $0.77, behind analysts' estimate of $1.20.
  • The health care services company's stock was down 13% in morning trading. 
  • Q4 sales increased 16% Y/Y to $42.6 billion, beating the consensus of $40.43 billion.
  • A $197 million COVID-19-related inventory reserve adversely affected the operating earnings by around $300 million, helping to swing the Company's Medical segment to a $63 million Q4 loss compared with profits of $120 million a year ago. 
  • Medical segment revenue increased 23% to $4.2 billion.
  • State and local opioid lawsuits resulted in $149 million in pre-tax charges in Q4.
  • The Pharmaceutical segment's profit was about the same year-over-year, at $358 million. Sales grew 15% to $38.3 billion.
  • "We're disappointed with our fourth-quarter results. Throughout the past year, we have been taking action to drive performance, and we will continue to move forward with urgency," Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann said in a news release.
  • Outlook: For FY222, the Company predicts the pandemic will create a $200 million tailwind for adjusted EPS, indicated at $5.60–5.90.
  • B of A Securities has downgraded Cardinal Health from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $69 to $56.
  • Price Action: CAH shares closed down 14.20% at $50.57 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CAH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyUnderperform
May 2021BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for CAH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

