AmerisourceBergen Stock Gains As Q3 Earnings Tops Wall Street Estimates; Raises FY21 EPS Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 10:12am   Comments
  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation's (NYSE: ABCQ3 for fiscal 2021 reports an adjusted EPS of $2.16, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $2.03.
  • Revenue of $53.4 billion increased 17.7% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $52.05 billion.
  • Pharmaceutical distribution services revenue grew 13.2% to $49.3 billion on sales of COVID-19 treatments and overall market growth.
  • The cost of goods sold rose 3.5% to $47.62 billion.
  • Adjusted operating income increased 24.3% to $630.6 million. 
  • FY21 Guidance: ABC raised adjusted EPS guidance to $9.15 - $9.30 (consensus $9.03), up from $8.90 to $9.10 expected previously.
  • It expects an adjusted operating income of approximately $2.6 billion, up from growth in the high-single-digit percent range, and an adjusted free cash flow of roughly $1.7 billion.
  • Price Action: ABC shares are up 2.17% at $126.40 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

