Ameresco's Earnings Outlook

On Monday, August 02, Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ameresco reporting earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $259.86 million. Ameresco reported a per-share profit of $0.19 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $223.04 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 36.84%. Revenue would be up 16.51% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.29 0.25 0.06 EPS Actual 0.25 0.47 0.38 0.19 Revenue Estimate 204.58 M 265.57 M 247.12 M 195.85 M Revenue Actual 252.20 M 314.32 M 282.51 M 223.04 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ameresco were trading at $68.02 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 141.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ameresco is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.