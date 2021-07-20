 Skip to main content

Pacific Biosciences To Buy DNA Sequencing Firm For Up To $800M, Announces $300M Capital Raise For Deal Funding

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 10:14am   Comments
  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACBhas agreed to acquire Omniome, a San Diego-based company developing a short-read sequencing platform. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, PacBio will acquire Omniome for an upfront payment of $600 million consisting of 9.4 million PacBio shares and $300 million in cash, plus an additional $200 million as milestone payments.
  • PacBio has announced private placement of approximately 11.2 million shares at $26.75 per share in connection with the proposed acquisition, for gross proceeds of roughly $300 million.
  • PacBio also announced preliminary revenue of approximately $30.5 million for Q2 of 2021, representing about 78% Y/Y growth versus a $29.9M estimate.
  • The Company will release full Q2 financial results on August 3.
  • Pacific Biosciences and Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) announced an intent to expand their multi-year collaboration to develop a production-scale high-throughput HiFi sequencing platform to include the sequencing technology developed by Omniome.
  • Price Action: PACB shares are up 1.03% at $27.51 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

