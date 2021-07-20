 Skip to main content

Recap: Iridium Communications Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 133.33% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $149,919,000 rose by 6.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $148,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Iridium Communications raised FY21 service revenue growth guidance from 3% to 4%-5%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1899/41899

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.65

52-week low: $23.65

Price action over last quarter: down 0.37%

Company Overview

Iridium Communications Inc offers voice and data communications services and products to businesses, U.S. and international government agencies, and other customers on a global basis. It is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Reaching across land, sea, and air, including the polar regions, Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies around the world.

 

