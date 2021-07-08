Earnings Scheduled For July 8, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $438.90 million.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $55.66 million.

• Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $63.79 million.

• Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.