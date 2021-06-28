A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Edges Lower

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones surged more than 230 points in the previous session. The S&P 500 index also recorded its best week since February. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) and Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX)

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. After a strong 34.9 reading in May, analysts expect the index retreating to 32.5 in June. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET, while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 29 points to 34,304.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 0.50 points at 4,271.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 27.75 points to 14,366.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 33,625,030 with around 603,960 deaths. India reported a total of at least 30,279,330 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 18,420,590 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $75.10 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.3% to trade at $73.88 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by 1 to 372 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.7% and STOXX Europe 600 Index slipped 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index fell 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% while German DAX 30 rose 0.1%. Import prices in Germany increased 11.8% year-over-year in May versus a 10.3% surge in the earlier month .

Asian markets traded lower today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.06%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.18% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.03%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.01% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.2%. China's industrial profits jumped 36.4% annually in May, versus a 57% gain in April.

Broker Recommendation

Chardan Capital maintained Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) with a Buy and raised the price target from $85 to $130.

Intellia Therapeutics shares rose 28.7% to $114.24 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced plans to end the manufacture and sale of opioids nationwide in a $230 million settlement with the New York state, Reuters reported.

(NYSE: JNJ) announced plans to end the manufacture and sale of opioids nationwide in a $230 million settlement with the New York state, Reuters reported. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring making future iPads with larger displays, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring making future iPads with larger displays, according to Mark Gurman, a leading Apple watcher. Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) reported net income of $0.08 per share for fiscal year 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.05 per share.

(NYSE: MXC) reported net income of $0.08 per share for fiscal year 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.05 per share. Biography author Walter Isaacson has been in touch with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to discuss the possibility of penning a biography of the billionaire entrepreneur, as per a Fox Business report.

