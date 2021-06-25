 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 4:52am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $119.32 million.

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $291.55 million.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $6.24 billion.

• 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $980.48 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Related Articles (APOG + JKS)

Apogee Enterprises Earnings Preview
A Preview Of JinkoSolar Holding Co's Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com