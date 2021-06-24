 Skip to main content

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Accenture Reports Upbeat Q3 Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.76% to 34,130.38 while the NASDAQ rose 0.75% to 14,379.10. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.54% to 4,264.62.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,577,710 cases with around 602,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,082,770 cases and 391,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,169,880 COVID-19 cases with 507,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 179,635,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,892,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares rose by 1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV), up 14%, and Arcus Biosciences, Inc (NYSE: RCUS), up 16%.

In trading on Thursday, energy shares fell 0.4%.

Top Headline

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 guidance.

Accenture reported quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $2.23 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $13.30 billion, versus expectations of $12.80 billion.

Accenture said it now expects FY21 EPS of $8.71-$8.80, versus earlier guidance of $8.32-$8.50. The company also boosted its FY21 sales forecast from 6.5%-8.5% to 10%-11%.

 

Equities Trading UP

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) shares shot up 27% to $5.18 after the company reported channel expansion into Amazon Marketplace.

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) got a boost, shooting 20% to $24.26.

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $11.05 after the company reported pricing of upsized initial public offering.

Equities Trading DOWN

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) shares tumbled 24% to $26.50 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 1 million ordinary shares at $23 per share.

Shares of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) were down 15% to $17.45 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) was down, falling 12% to $5.80. The company recently priced its IPO at $8 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $73.06, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,782.30.

Silver traded down 0.1% Thursday to $26.09 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.3080.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.7%, the Spanish Ibex Index climbed 1.3% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.8%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, French CAC 40 climbed 1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB surged 0.9%.

German Ifo Business Climate indicator increased 2.6% to 101.8 in June, while French manufacturing climate indicator came in unchanged at 107 in June. Spanish gross domestic product contracted 0.4% on quarter during the first three months of the year.

Economics

US durable goods orders rose 2.3% month-over-month in May.

The US economy expanded by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter.

The US goods trade deficit increased to $88.1 billion in May versus a revised $85.7 billion gap in the prior month.

US initial jobless claims dropped to 411,000 in the week ending June 19th, versus a revised 418,000 in the prior period.

Wholesale inventories rose 1.1% to $707.5 billion in May.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

