Earnings Scheduled For June 23, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is expected to report earnings of $1.77 per share on revenue of $839.42 million.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $764.37 million.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $554.87 million.
- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
