5 Stocks To Watch For June 2, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 1.7% to $198.00 in after-hours trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. The company also said it expects FY21 non-GAAP earnings of $1.82 to $1.94 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 1.5% to $15.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $707.59 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Donaldson shares gained 1.4% to close at $62.43 on Tuesday.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and lifted its forecast for the year. Zoom Video shares gained 2% to $334.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares gained 0.4% to $77.00 in after-hours trading.
