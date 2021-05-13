MedTech Round Up: Update On Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Labcorp, Second Sight Medical, Biocept

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Vision segment has won FDA approval for the first contact lenses designed to reshape the cornea curve and help treat the progression of myopia in children.

Designed to be worn overnight, the Acuvue Abiliti orthokeratology lenses are specifically fitted to match each eye, including people with and without astigmatism.

Price Action: JNJ shares are trading 1.41% higher at $170.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has received a CE mark for its HPV screening from at-home self-collected vaginal samples using BD Onclarity HPV Assay.

The assay can detect and identify 14 high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types in a single analysis and provide genotyping information.

Price Action: BDX shares are trading 1.33% higher at $244.85 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for its Pixel by Labcorp (NYSE: LH) COVID-19 PCR test home collection kit for ages 2-17.

The authorization expands the use of Pixel by Labcorp to children and adolescents two years of age and older.

Price Action: LH shares are trading 1.97% higher at $277.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) has received year three funding for its Orion Trial from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The NIH released $1.4 million of the $6.4 million planned five-year grant.

This notice of grant award follows promising two-year data from the Orion trial.

Price Action: EYES shares are trading 20.5% lower at $5.07 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) has entered into a controlled equity offering with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co to sell up to $25 million of its common stock.