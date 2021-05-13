 Skip to main content

MedTech Round Up: Update On Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Labcorp, Second Sight Medical, Biocept

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
MedTech Round Up: Update On Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Labcorp, Second Sight Medical, Biocept

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Vision segment has won FDA approval for the first contact lenses designed to reshape the cornea curve and help treat the progression of myopia in children.

  • Designed to be worn overnight, the Acuvue Abiliti orthokeratology lenses are specifically fitted to match each eye, including people with and without astigmatism.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are trading 1.41% higher at $170.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) has received a CE mark for its HPV screening from at-home self-collected vaginal samples using BD Onclarity HPV Assay.

  • The assay can detect and identify 14 high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types in a single analysis and provide genotyping information.
  • Price Action: BDX shares are trading 1.33% higher at $244.85 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization for its Pixel by Labcorp (NYSE: LH) COVID-19 PCR test home collection kit for ages 2-17.

  • The authorization expands the use of Pixel by Labcorp to children and adolescents two years of age and older.
  • Price Action: LH shares are trading 1.97% higher at $277.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) has received year three funding for its Orion Trial from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) has entered into a controlled equity offering with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co to sell up to $25 million of its common stock.

  • It reported a Q1 EPS of $0.19, a turnaround from a $(1.06) loss a year ago. Revenues of $17.7 million compared to $1.4 million in Q1 2020 were well above the consensus of $13.7 million.
  • The increase is attributable to higher RT-PCR COVID-19 testing.
  • Price Action: BIOC shares are trading 9.9% lower at $4.29 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Medical TechnologyEarnings News Penny Stocks Health Care Offerings FDA General Best of Benzinga

