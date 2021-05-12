MedTech Round Up: Update On Lucira Health, Second Sight Medical ClearPoint Neuro, Medtronic, Sientra

Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) has announced that its Lucira Check IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon.com in the US.

Each Lucira Check IT test kit provides a PCR quality test result at home in 30 minutes or less. The product costs $55.

Price Action: LHDX shares are trading 14.3% higher at $5.82 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) has announced two-year results of its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis.

Data showed that all five patients tested at the two-year mark could locate a white square on a dark computer screen significantly better with the Orion System on than with it off.

4/5 were able to identify better the direction of motion of a bar moving across a computer screen.

Orion is an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes.

Price Action: EYES shares are trading 43.6% higher at $7.18 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) announced FDA clearance for its SmartFrame Array, a navigation system designed for use in both the MRI suite and operating room.

The company reported Q1 sales of $4.03 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.27 million, and up 29% Y/Y.

It sees sales in the range of $16-$17.5 million for the 2021 calendar year, better than the consensus of $15.83 million.

Price Action: CLPT shares are trading 1.67% higher at $17.96 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) is recalling HeartWare HVAD System to provide updated Instructions due to safety issues with Carrying Cases, Driveline Cover Orientation, and Controller Power-Up Sequence.

HVAD System helps the heart continue to pump blood to the rest of the body.

The faulty devices may cause serious patient harm, including death.

There have been one death and 64 injuries reported to the FDA for these issues.

Price Action: MDT shares are trading 1.56% lower at $123.27 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) has agreed to sell its miraDry business to 1315 Capital, a healthcare growth equity firm. Deal terms were not disclosed.