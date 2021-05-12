MedTech Round Up: Update On Lucira Health, Second Sight Medical ClearPoint Neuro, Medtronic, Sientra
Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) has announced that its Lucira Check IT COVID-19 test kit is now available on Amazon.com in the US.
- Each Lucira Check IT test kit provides a PCR quality test result at home in 30 minutes or less. The product costs $55.
- Price Action: LHDX shares are trading 14.3% higher at $5.82 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) has announced two-year results of its Early Feasibility Study of the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis.
- Data showed that all five patients tested at the two-year mark could locate a white square on a dark computer screen significantly better with the Orion System on than with it off.
- 4/5 were able to identify better the direction of motion of a bar moving across a computer screen.
- Orion is an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes.
- Price Action: EYES shares are trading 43.6% higher at $7.18 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) announced FDA clearance for its SmartFrame Array, a navigation system designed for use in both the MRI suite and operating room.
- The company reported Q1 sales of $4.03 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.27 million, and up 29% Y/Y.
- It sees sales in the range of $16-$17.5 million for the 2021 calendar year, better than the consensus of $15.83 million.
- Price Action: CLPT shares are trading 1.67% higher at $17.96 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) is recalling HeartWare HVAD System to provide updated Instructions due to safety issues with Carrying Cases, Driveline Cover Orientation, and Controller Power-Up Sequence.
- HVAD System helps the heart continue to pump blood to the rest of the body.
- The faulty devices may cause serious patient harm, including death.
- There have been one death and 64 injuries reported to the FDA for these issues.
- Price Action: MDT shares are trading 1.56% lower at $123.27 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) has agreed to sell its miraDry business to 1315 Capital, a healthcare growth equity firm. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The miraDry system provides a non-invasive treatment that offers a lasting solution for underarm sweat.
- It reported Q1 2021 sales of $23.2 million, a 37% Y/Y increase and beating the consensus estimate of $18.8 million.
- Sientra sees full-year 2021 breast products sales in the range of $72 to $76 million, representing 31%-38% growth Y/Y, compared to previous guidance of $70 million to $74 million.
- Price Action: SIEN shares are trading 5.3% lower at $6.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
