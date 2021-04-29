Teladoc Stock Plummets Facing Analyst Price Target Cuts After Wider Than Expected Q1 Loss
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) reported a wider than expected Q1 loss of $1.31 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.62, versus a loss of $0.40 a year ago.
- That steeper net loss stemmed in part from a $68 million increase in stock-based compensation expense, as well as amortization of acquired intangibles related to its Livongo and Intouch Health acquisitions that pulled its bottom line down by $37 million compared to the prior-year period.
- The biggest hit was due to an $87 million non-cash income tax charge that primarily reflected a valuation allowance on the stock compensation benefits linked to its purchase of Livongo.
- The company reported quarterly sales of $453.68 million, marginally above the analyst consensus of $451.92 million, up 151% Y/Y. The total visits increased 56% Y/Y to 3.2 million.
- The company’s revenue increased by 18% sequentially, with part of this growth acquisition of Livongo, closed in October 2020.
- However, Teladoc achieved significant improvement on adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million in the first quarter, up from $10.7 million in the prior-year period.
- Teladoc’s U.S. paid membership decreased in the first quarter to 51.5 million from 51.8 million in the previous quarter. However, its total number of visits rose nearly 8% sequentially to almost 3.2 million.
- The company’s utilization rate also increased to 19.6% from the fourth quarter’s 17.7%.
- Guidance: Teladoc expects Q3 revenue between $495 million and $505 million, with full-year revenue of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion, in line with the analyst consensus.
- It anticipates total U.S. paid membership in Q2 of between 52 million and 53 million, not much higher than its Q1 level.
- For the full year, it sees the U.S. paid membership climb no higher than 54 million.
- The company doesn’t expect total visits to rise much in Q2, with a projection of 3.2 million and 3.4 million.
- After the Q1 earnings, several analysts lowered their price targets for Teladoc:
- Evercore ISI lowered the price target to $185 from $195 and kept an in-line rating.
- Cowen’s Charles Rhyee cut his price target to $240 from $268, maintaining his outperform rating.
- Oppenheimer lowered the price target to $250 from $270.
- KeyBanc analyst Donald Hooker lowered the price target to $220 from $270, keeping an Overweight rating on the stock.
- Craig-Hallum cut the firm’s price target to $202 from $220 and kept a Hold rating.
- Canaccord slashed the price target to $295 from $330, with the Buy rating unchanged.
- BTIG analyst David Larsen lowered the firm’s price target to $300 from $330 but kept a Buy rating.
- Price Action: TDOC shares are down 9.37% at $168.86 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TDOC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|BTIG
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for TDOC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga