Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple Or Ford?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower by 3.7% Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Ford reported quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents per share. Ford also reported quarterly sales of $36.2 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $32.23 billion.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher by 2.7% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also announced it added $90 billion to a buyback.

Apple reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents. Apple reported quarterly sales of $89.58 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $77.35 billion.

Photo courtesy of Ford.