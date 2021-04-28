Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 486.96% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $33,554,000,000 rose by 7.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,230,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/f/mediaframe/44561/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $13.62

52-week low: $4.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.17%

Company Description

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.