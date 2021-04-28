Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 486.96% over the past year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.21.
Revenue of $33,554,000,000 rose by 7.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,230,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/f/mediaframe/44561/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $13.62
52-week low: $4.52
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.17%
Company Description
Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.
