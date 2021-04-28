8 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.88 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 0.4% to close at $185.89 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.88 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 0.4% to close at $185.89 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $77.35 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $134.12 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $77.35 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $134.12 in pre-market trading. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program. Alphabet shares gained 4.2% to $2,388.11 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program. Alphabet shares gained 4.2% to $2,388.11 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 1.7% to $308.70 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor