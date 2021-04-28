 Skip to main content

8 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 4:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.88 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 0.4% to close at $185.89 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $77.35 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $134.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program. Alphabet shares gained 4.2% to $2,388.11 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 1.7% to $308.70 in pre-market trading.

  • After the markets close, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion. Ford shares gained 0.2% to $12.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. However, Microsoft shares fell 2.2% to $256.13 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $15.02 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.1% to $242.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 sales guidance. AMD shares rose 4.2% to $88.80 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

