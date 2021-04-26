 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monday's Market Minute: Economic Data To Watch
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
April 26, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Monday's Market Minute: Economic Data To Watch

It’s probably one of the busier weeks so far this year in terms of closely-watched economic data here in the U.S., let’s take a market minute to get ahead of what you should be keeping an eye on.

First and foremost, you’re going to be hearing a lot about how the FOMC meeting begins Tuesday, and Wednesday we’ll hear from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but we also have Durable Goods Orders, Housing data, weekly Jobless Claims, and Personal income and Spending, all of which have potential to stir markets. In terms of the Fed, expectations are that they’ll leave rates unchanged and bond purchases as is once again, as the highly accommodative “wait and see” mode remains the course. It’ll be interesting to see how they address the better-than-expected economic data we’ve been seeing.

This week, most notable will be GDP and the inflation data due out Friday: Personal Income and Spending is one of the Fed’s key measures of inflation. Keep an eye on rates if the data shows signs of inflation heating up; we could see a retest of the TYX 2.50% and TNX 1.75% resistance areas. In terms of companies reporting quarterly results, this week it’s all about tech; we have Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and AMC (NYSE: AMC), to name a few. In terms of products to watch, bitcoin sold off from all-time highs last week and got back below the 50-day moving average, and crude has been hovering around its 50-day moving average as copper and gold have firmed up some and the U.S. dollar is struggling again.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMC)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Apple
Largest Crypto Exchange Binance Adds Apple, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Stock Tokens
Apple Hikes 5-Year US Investment Commitments To $430B
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
3 Big Tech Stocks With Clear Resistance Overhead
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Tesla Earnings In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jobless ClaimsEarnings News Global Economics Federal Reserve Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com