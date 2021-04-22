 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: First Merchants Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 8:38am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.77% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $124,519,000 rose by 0.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $129,940,000.

Guidance

First Merchants hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First Merchants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 02:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/frme/mediaframe/44044/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.65

Company's 52-week low was at $21.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.74%

Company Description

First Merchants Corp, through its subsidiaries, provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment that is community banking.

 

Related Articles (FRME)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: PennyMac Financial, Republic Services And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com