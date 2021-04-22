Recap: First Merchants Q1 Earnings

Shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.77% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $124,519,000 rose by 0.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $129,940,000.

Guidance

First Merchants hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

First Merchants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 02:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/frme/mediaframe/44044/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.65

Company's 52-week low was at $21.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.74%

Company Description

First Merchants Corp, through its subsidiaries, provides its customers with financial services delivered locally by bankers. It offers personal banking, business banking, real estate mortgage lending, cash management services, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance. The company reports in only one segment that is community banking.