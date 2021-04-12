 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; iRhythm Technologies Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 33,725.47 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 13,823.65. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.21% to 4,120.15.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 31,197,870 cases with around 562,060 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 13,527,710 cases and 170,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 13,482,020 COVID-19 cases with 353,130 deaths. In total, there were at least 136,101,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 2,937,730 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares rose 0.3% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), up 2%, and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH), up 1.5%.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has become the final bidder for Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN), the company that helped develop Apple’s Siri speech technology for $56 per share.

The deal price implies a 23% premium to NUAN's Friday closing price of $45.58, valuing the all-cash transaction at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance's net debt.

Equities Trading UP

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares shot up 34% to $7.47 after the company's 13D filing showed that Modell's Sporting Goods had reported a stake of 18.4% in the company on Friday.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) got a boost, shooting 19% to $25.22 after the company announced the acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares were also up, gaining 23% to $12.35 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $18 per share.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares tumbled 38% to $82.88 after the company said it will not be able to provide its Zio XT device to Medicare patients if reimbursement rates remain unchanged. Baird maintained iRhythm Technologies with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $170 to $80.

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) were down 14% to $14.04 after reporting Q3 results. The company swung to a loss in the third quarter.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) was down, falling 21% to $14.83 following Q4 results. The company reported Q4 sales of RMB38.2 million, down from RMB463.2 million year-over-year.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $60.48, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,730.20.

Silver traded down 2.2% Monday to $24.76 while copper fell 0.5% to $4.0220.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.32% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.06%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.23% and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.28%.

Eurozone's retail trade increased 3.0% in February following a 5.2% decline in January.

Economics

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury statement for March is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKH + APHA)

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Aphria Stock Plunges On Cannabis Company's Q3 Results Ahead Of Tilray Merger
Here's Why United Airlines, Tilray And Aphria Are Moving
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Microsoft To Acquire Nuance
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Edges Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com