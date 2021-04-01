Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In FuelCell Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Fuel cell stocks spiked on volume in Wednesday’s after-hours session as President Biden suggested the benefits of investing in clean energy infrastructure.

With names in clean energy manufacturing in the spotlight once again, here are the latest earnings results and analyst rating updates for FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Northcoast Research initiated coverage this week on Plug Power with a Neutral rating.

Plug Power lost 5 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a 6-cent per share loss in the year-ago quarter. The clean energy manufacturing company has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.22.

Here are Plug Power’s analyst rating updates for 2021:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 3/30/21 Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage On Neutral n/a 3/17/21 Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy 49.0 3/17/21 Truist Securities Downgrades Hold 42.0 3/02/21 Barclays Downgrades Underweight 29.0 3/01/21 Roth Capital Reiterates Buy 65.0 3/01/21 JP Morgan Upgrades Overweight 65.0 2/03/21 Bernstein Initiates Coverage On Outperform 75.0 1/27/21 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Neutral 66.0 1/14/21 JP Morgan Initiates Coverage On Neutral 60.0 1/13/21 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy 85.0

Meanwhile, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell with a Neutral rating.

For the first quarter, FuelCell Energy lost 6 cents per share. FuelCell lost 20 cents in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.26.

Here are FuelCell’s analyst rating updates for 2021: