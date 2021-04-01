 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In FuelCell Or Plug Power?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In FuelCell Or Plug Power?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Fuel cell stocks spiked on volume in Wednesday’s after-hours session as President Biden suggested the benefits of investing in clean energy infrastructure. 

With names in clean energy manufacturing in the spotlight once again, here are the latest earnings results and analyst rating updates for FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Companies around the world are shifting gears towards clean technology to adhere to more sustainable business practices. Check out Benzinga's Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22 to learn more!

Northcoast Research initiated coverage this week on Plug Power with a Neutral rating. 

Plug Power lost 5 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared to a 6-cent per share loss in the year-ago quarter. The clean energy manufacturing company has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. 

Here are Plug Power’s analyst rating updates for 2021:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

3/30/21

Northcoast Research

Initiates Coverage On

Neutral

n/a

3/17/21

Craig-Hallum

Maintains

Buy

49.0

3/17/21

Truist Securities

Downgrades

Hold

42.0

3/02/21

Barclays

Downgrades

Underweight

29.0

3/01/21

Roth Capital

Reiterates

Buy

65.0

3/01/21

JP Morgan

Upgrades

Overweight

65.0

2/03/21

Bernstein

Initiates Coverage On

Outperform

75.0

1/27/21

Piper Sandler

Initiates Coverage On

Neutral

66.0

1/14/21

JP Morgan

Initiates Coverage On

Neutral

60.0

1/13/21

HC Wainwright & Co.

Maintains

Buy

85.0

Meanwhile, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell with a Neutral rating.

For the first quarter, FuelCell Energy lost 6 cents per share. FuelCell lost 20 cents in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.26.

Here are FuelCell’s analyst rating updates for 2021:

Date

Research Firm

Action

Current

PT

3/30/21

Northcoast Research

Initiates Coverage On

Neutral

n/a

1/14/21

JP Morgan

Downgrades

Underweight

10.0

1/07/21

Jefferies

Initiates Coverage On

Hold

11.0

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCEL + PLUG)

Why YVR Stock, PLUG Stock And BLNK Stock Are Moving Higher
6 Clean Energy Stocks To Watch
Why Plug Power Shares Jumped 10.6% Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 30, 2021
Why FuelCell Shares Jumped This Afternoon
Start Your Engines! Alpine Formula 1 Team Partners With Plug Power For Races
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EBAYWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On77.0
MELIWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On1,800.0
GESTelsey Advisory GroupMaintains27.0
CHWYWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On70.0
EXPEWolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage On170.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com