Thinking About Buying Stock In Kodak, Palantir, GE Or Plug Power?

Here’s the latest news and updates for Kodak, Palantir, GE and Plug Power.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares were trading lower after the company reported 2020 earnings results during the after-hours session and filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $500 millionm

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp joined CNBC Tuesday afternoon to discuss the global impact of big data analytics and his vantage point of how dangerous Wall Street can be.

The Palantir boss believes Wall Street at-large places much emphasis on near-term gains at the expense of developing healthy, long-lasting companies.

Karp went on to say the short-term focus of Wall Streeters is “one of the most destructive, corrosive attributes of an otherwise interesting and largely functioning system.”

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) unveiled Vscan Air, a cutting-edge, wireless pocket-sized ultrasound that provides crystal clear image quality, whole-body scanning capabilities, and intuitive software - all in the palm of clinicians' hands.

GE Healthcare says Vscan Air increases access to precise care, helping improve workflow efficiencies and patient outcomes through dual-probe whole-body scanning capabilities and a user-friendly interface.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares dropped in the after-hours session Tuesday after the hydrogen fuel-cell company disclosed reporting errors in accounting, particularly related to several non-cash items.

Plug Power said it will now reissue financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020. Read More