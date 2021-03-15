 Skip to main content

Monday's Market Minute: Gasoline Rising Into The Spring
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
March 15, 2021 9:46am   Comments
While the Fed will probably be the major focal point for traders and investors this week they’re not the only thing to keep an eye on. Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what you should be watching and a few potential market movers. First, in terms of economic data, we have the FOMC meeting announcement Wednesday. The Fed is expected to provide a forecast update and leave rates unchanged. We also have Retail Sales, Housing Permits and Starts, and Jobless Claims throughout the week; Friday is Quadruple Witching, so we could see some volatility into the end of the week.

As far as companies reporting quarterly results, keep an eye on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG), and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN). Investors and traders will also be dialed in on rates on the rise here in the U.S. The question on the minds of many is, will rates inching higher derail some of the existing trends that have been present with rates at historic lows? Bitcoin to new record highs and above 60K is something to keep an eye on; many are equating it to rates to the upside.

Last but not least, we have Gasoline futures on the move higher with Crude. The trend up is starting to show up at the pumps; gasoline on the rise headed into spring with all the talk of inflation is something to watch over the next few weeks as well. Lots to keep an eye on this week, these are just a few of the potential markets movers to be aware of. Trade well!

Image by drpepperscott230 from Pixabay 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: FedEx Corporation NikeEarnings News Futures Commodities Economics Markets

