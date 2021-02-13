Palantir's Q&A Platform For Investors Is Open All Weekend Ahead Of Q4 Earnings On Tuesday

Big-data analytics company Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 16, and the Denver-based company wants to hear from shareholders.

What Happened: Palantir opened a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. The company is inviting investors to ask and upvote questions that they would like addressed on their earnings call.

The Q&A platform is open for use starting today, and retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management.

Interested traders and investors can submit questions to the Palantir team ahead of earnings here.

Top Subjects: Some of the top-voted questions on the shareholder Q&A platform right now? Here they are, lightly edited:

With the partnership recently announced with IBM, I believe sales at the Enterprise level will increase greatly. Will Foundry be the main software used? And finally does Palantir have plans to create a more scaled-down version to serve small- to medium-sized businesses?

While the IBM announcement is great, their public cloud share is miniscule. Can you commit to expanding managed offerings to other public cloud providers such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, and Google Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Cloud?

Which two or three things should long-term investors focus on most to track Palantir’s progress towards long-term growth targets?

Palantir says the Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call.

Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via Flickr.