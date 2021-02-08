Market Overview

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; AMC Entertainment Shares Slide

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.46% to 31,292.52 while the NASDAQ rose 0.56% to 13,933.76. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.38% to 3,901.78.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 27,008,090 cases with around 463,480 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 10,838,190 confirmed cases and 155,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 9,524,640 COVID-19 cases with 231,530 deaths. In total, there were at least 106,220,640 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,318,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 3.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE), up 34%, and Ring Energy Inc (NYSE: REI), up 30%.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Hasbro reported quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.14 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in $1.72 billion, which also surpassed expectations of $1.69 billion.

 

 

Equities Trading UP

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares shot up 224% to $17.00 after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ: ARYA) got a boost, shooting 114% to $24.00 after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) shares were also up, gaining 82% to $9.09 as the company priced its 6 million share IPO at $5 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares tumbled 9% to $7.36 after the company priced its 4.47 million common stock offering at $7.83 per share.

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) were down 9% to $5.06 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) was down, falling 11% to $6.05 after Wanda America Entertainment, a major Chinese investor in the company, converted its Class B shares to Class A in order to permit sales of common stock. The stock continues to sell off after its recent retail-driven surge.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $58.08, while gold traded up 1.3% to $1,836.60.

Silver traded up 2.2% Monday to $27.625 while copper rose 1.2% to $3.6695.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.05% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.02%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 gained 0.47%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.53% and Italy’s FTSE MIB surged 1.48%.

Spain's industrial production declined 0.6% year-over-year in December versus a revised 3.7% drop in the previous month, while German industrial production stalled in December.

Economics

On the economics calendar Monday, there is no important data due out.

