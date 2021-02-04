Recap: Merck & Co Q4 Earnings

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.79% year over year to $1.32, which missed the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $12,514,000,000 rose by 5.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,680,000,000.

Outlook

Merck said it sees FY21 EPS of $6.48-$6.68 and sales of $51.8 billion-$53.8 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

Price Action

52-week high: $89.20

Company's 52-week low was at $65.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.13%

Company Overview

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B and pediatric diseases as well as HPV and shingles. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, close to 40% of the firm's sales are generated in the United States.