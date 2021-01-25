RBB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.69% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $33,367,000 rose by 15.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,730,000.

Outlook

RBB Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.60

Company's 52-week low was at $10.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.99%

Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company. It provides various banking products and services such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts, commercial real estate loans, residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans, small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans among others.